|
Citation
|
Rezola-Pardo C, Irazusta J, Mugica-Errazquin I, Gamio I, Sarquis-Adamson Y, Gil SM, Ugartemendia M, Montero-Odasso M, Rodriguez-Larrad A. Maturitas 2022; 164: 15-22.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35763894
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To compare the effects of a multicomponent exercise program and a dual-task exercise program on the number of falls (fall rate) and number of fallers (fall incidence) and on parameters associated with fall risk in older adults living in long-term nursing homes (LTNH). STUDY DESIGN: This is a secondary analysis of a single-blind randomized controlled trial involving 85 older adults in nine LTNHs (Gipuzkoa, Spain). Participants allocated to the multicomponent group underwent a twice-a-week 3-month individualized and progressive resistance and balance program. The dual-task group performed simultaneous cognitive training with the same multicomponent exercises. MAIN OUTCOMES: Fall rate and incidence were analyzed using Poisson regression (adjusting for cognitive function and previous fall rate) and Kaplan-Meier analysis, respectively. Handgrip asymmetry, single- and dual-task TUG velocity and cost were assessed using two-way ANOVA for repeated measures and paired Student's t-tests.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; Dual-task; Long-term nursing homes; Physical exercise