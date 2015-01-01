SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bashir Z, Butt IM, Vemuri MK, Geberhiwot T. Pediatrics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics)

10.1542/peds.2021-056004

35761438

Severe SARS-CoV-2COVID-19 illness in pediatrics is less common in children than in adults. Here we report an unvaccinated 16-year-old male, normally fit and well with no previous personal or family history of mental illness who developed moderate respiratory illness related to SARS-CoV-2 infection that was followed by acute psychosis. Neuropsychiatric manifestations are well documented in adults with SARS-CoV-2 infections; however, there are few reports in the pediatric population. This case illustrates that acute psychosis is a possible complication in children with mild SARS-CoV-2 illness and highlights the need for vigilance.


