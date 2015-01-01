Abstract

Although combat has been found to be associated with adverse health outcomes, little is known about the impact of specific combat exposures, particularly among specialized personnel. This study examined the association of different types of combat exposures with behavioral health outcomes, and whether these associations differed by Army occupational specialization: General Purpose Forces infantrymen (n = 5,361), Ranger Qualified infantrymen (n = 308), and Special Forces personnel (n = 593). Multivariable regression models estimated the association of combat severity, type of combat event (fighting, killing, threat to oneself, death/injury of others), and type of killing with mental health disorders, trouble sleeping, and problem drinking. Combat severity, each type of combat event, and killing noncombatants were associated with adverse health outcomes after adjusting for covariates and other combat exposures. Except for trouble sleeping, these associations did not differ by occupational specialization, though the prevalence and odds of outcomes were generally lower for Special Forces personnel.

