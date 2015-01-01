Abstract

This study aims to compare the depression levels and the frequency of domestic violence cases with the parameters that can alter those levels and frequencies. Studies on people living in quarantine conditions at home during the Covid 19 Pandemic show that violence has increased. However, the literature shows lack of similar studies in Turkey. Therefore, it is necessary to carry out a research on the connection between domestic violence, depression level and the Covid-19 pandemic. The sample group consists of 689 people living in different cities of Turkey. To collect the data Demographic Information Form, Covid 19 Pandemic Information Form and Beck Depression Inventory were employed. The rate of the participants who stated that violence, anger and arguments increased in the family is 28%. The rate of those who stated that they were exposed to emotional violence during this process is 11.5%. The mean depression level of all participants included in the study is 14.05. The findings show that the level of depression and domestic violence cases increased during the Covid process. It is a necessity to develop long-term inclusive approaches and policies to prevent the increased domestic violence during an epidemic and to improve the psychological health of people.

Language: en