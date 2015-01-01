|
Caswell RJ, Ross JDC, Maidment I, Bradbury-Jones C. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35762535
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sexual and reproductive healthcare services (SRHS) are an environment where medical care relevant to sexual violence and abuse (SV) is available. However, barriers to disclosure need to be overcome to allow timely access to this care. There is limited research identifying and explaining how interventions remove barriers and create a safe and supportive environment for disclosure. The purpose of this review was to develop and refine theories that explain how, for whom and in what context SRHS facilitate disclosure.
sexual violence; disclosure; realist review; sexual health