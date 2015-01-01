|
Citation
Nam B, Lee Y, Bright C, Negi N. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
35763547
Abstract
Korean refugee women are at risk of multiple violent victimizations throughout the migration phases. However, migration's association with mental health outcomes has received little scholarly attention. This study examined North Korean refugee women's exposure to polyvictimization-exposure to both gender-based violence (GBV) and intimate partner violence (IPV)-and explored whether polyvictimization is associated with an increased risk of psychological symptoms. Data from a snowball sample of 212 North Korean refugee women were analyzed. Polyvictimization was operationalized as No victimization (0), Only GBV (1), Only IPV (2), and Both GBV and IPV (3). The associations between polyvictimization and depression, suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and alcohol use disorder were analyzed with multivariate analyses.
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence; gender-based violence (GBV); North Korean refugee women; polyvictimization; psychological outcomes