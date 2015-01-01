|
Citation
|
Wallen MF, Drone E, Lee J, Ganti L. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE:Active shooter incidents (ASI) have continued to increase over the years, with the majority of attacks occurring in the workplace. Workplace violence in the hospital setting is a growing concern in the emergency department (ED). While ASI are inherently unpredictable by nature, it is prudent to be prepared for these scenarios in the hospital to prevent fatalities. The goal of this study is to access the level of familiarity of emergency department staff with ASI hospital policy and response protocol.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
active shooter drill; active shooter incident; emergency department preparedness; workplace violence