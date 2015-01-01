Abstract

When the high-speed railway construction project passes through goaf sites, the uncertain impacts from internal and external environments faced by the system are gradually characterized by complexity and variability, and the disastrous consequences are becoming increasingly prominent. The risk resistance ability and accident recovery ability of the high-speed railway subgrade construction system are crucial for improving the safety management level of the construction site. Based on the concept of resilience, this paper discusses the connotation of resilience applicable to the construction system of high-speed railway foundations in goaf sites, and an evaluation index system including 25 indicators is constructed. Then, the resilience evaluation model is constructed by ANP, entropy weight method and fuzzy comprehensive evaluation method. Taking the construction system of Taijiao high-speed railway subgrade in the underlying goaf as an example, this model is verified. The verification results show that the grade of construction system is II (high resilience). The evaluation result is consistent with the actual engineering situation, and the evaluation model is effective. It can be used as a theoretical basis for safety management of high-speed railway construction projects, and a full process analysis method based on resilience theory is established.

Language: en