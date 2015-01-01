Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Epidemiological studies report an association between traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and clinically diagnosed Alzheimer's disease (AD). We examined the association between TBI/PTSD and biomarker-defined AD.



METHODS: We identified 289 non-demented veterans with TBI and/or PTSD and controls who underwent clinical evaluation, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) collection, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), amyloid beta (Aβ) and tau positron emission tomography, and apolipoprotein E testing. Participants were followed for up to 5.2 years.



RESULTS: Exposure groups (TBI, PTSD, and TBI + PTSD) had higher prevalence of mild cognitive impairment (MCI: P < .0001) and worse Mini-Mental State Examination scores (PTSD: P = .008; TBI & PTSD: P = .009) than controls. There were no significant differences in other cognitive scores, MRI volumes, Aβ or tau accumulation, or in most longitudinal measures.



DISCUSSION: TBI and/or PTSD were not associated with elevated AD biomarkers. The poorer cognitive status of exposed veterans may be due to other comorbid pathologies.

