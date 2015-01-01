|
Citation
Jafari Kafiabadi M, Sabaghzadeh A, Khabiri SS, Sadighi M, Mehrvar A, Biglari F, Ebrahimpour A. Arch. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2022; 10(1): e39.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences)
DOI
PMID
35765609
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Blunt traumas, like road accidents and falls, are common causes of injuries to pregnant women, and the major risk factors are young age and low socioeconomic level. Due to physiological and anatomical changes specific to pregnancy, such as changes in blood pressure and hemoglobin drop, trauma management involves certain complexities. Physical trauma is estimated to cause at least 1 complication in every 12 pregnancies. This study aims to evaluate orthopedic trauma during pregnancy and appreciate the different approaches to circumvent the resultant challenges.
Language: en
Keywords
Wounds and Injuries; Pregnancy; Orthopedic Procedures