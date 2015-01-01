SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thomson AB, Eales S, McAllister E, Molodynski A. Br. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatry)

DOI

10.1192/bjp.2022.53

PMID

35766220

Abstract

Criminal sanctions including court orders, prosecution and imprisonment persist as responses to suicidality in the UK even where there is no public danger. Their prevalence, the level of clinical involvement and outcomes are unclear. There is an urgent need to examine the national picture of harms, benefits and the responsibilities of mental health professionals.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; ethics; self-harm; Consent and capacity; psychiatry and law

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print