Thomson AB, Eales S, McAllister E, Molodynski A. Br. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatry)
35766220
Criminal sanctions including court orders, prosecution and imprisonment persist as responses to suicidality in the UK even where there is no public danger. Their prevalence, the level of clinical involvement and outcomes are unclear. There is an urgent need to examine the national picture of harms, benefits and the responsibilities of mental health professionals.
Language: en
suicide; ethics; self-harm; Consent and capacity; psychiatry and law