Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Youth with suicidal thoughts and behaviours often present to acute emergency care settings for assessment. Timely outpatient follow up may reduce return acute care visits. The primary aim of our study was to describe clinical and contextual differences between youth who do and do not use acute care once connected to outpatient services.



METHODS: A 24-month retrospective chart review of suicidal youth aged 13-16 (n = 45) presenting for outpatient mental health treatment. Youth who used acute services during the study period (ASU) or did not (non-ASU) were compared on demographic, risk profile, and mental health service use.



RESULTS: The mean age of participants was 14.6 years (73% female). Suicide risk profile at baseline did not differ between groups, but was significantly higher in ASU youth at 24 months. There were more youth in service at the end of the study period in the ASU group compared to the non-ASU group (11% vs 55%).



CONCLUSION: Youth who do continue to access acute services may be at higher risk of suicidality even after outpatient treatment. Although it is unclear whether this is linked to outpatient engagement, it raises further questions about this population and how they respond to community based mental healthcare.

