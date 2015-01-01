|
Easterbrook B, Brown A, Millman H, Van Blyderveen S, Lanius R, Heber A, McKinnon M, O'Connor C. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2022; 42(6): 252-260.
(Copyright © 2022, Public Health Agency of Canada)
35766914
INTRODUCTION: Paramedics, firefighters, police officers and other public safety personnel (PSP) as well as Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members are frequently exposed to stressors and demanding work environments. Although their specific work-related tasks may vary, a commonality between these occupations is the significant likelihood of repeated exposure to potentially psychologically traumatic events (PPTE) over the course of their careers. Due in part to these repeated exposures, CAF members and PSP are at an elevated risk of mental health concerns including posttraumatic stress disorder. The purpose of this study was to obtain a more in-depth understanding of the trauma- and non-trauma-related experiences of active or retired PSP and CAF members that may be implicated in mental health issues and resultant treatment and recovery.
military; posttraumatic stress disorder; first responders; potentially psychologically traumatic events