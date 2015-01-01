|
Yang LF, Zhu LP, Li YT, Zhong XB, Chen ZG, Leung KKY, Hon KL. Hong Kong Med. J. 2022; 28(3): 271.e1-271.e2.
(Copyright © 2022, Hong Kong Academy of Medicine and the Hong Kong Medical Association)
35765737
Mushroom poisoning is usually the result of ingestion of wild mushrooms after misidentification of a toxic mushroom as an edible species. Public health education on identification of wild mushrooms and the dangers of wild mushroom consumption is particularly important to prevent mushroom poisoning.
Language: en
Humans; Liver; *Drug-Related Side Effects and Adverse Reactions; *Mushroom Poisoning/complications; Kidney