Abstract

On 22 February 2020, news media reported an unattended 4-year-old girl who fell to her death from a window in her 15th-floor flat.1 The Hong Kong Medical Journal has reported childhood deaths due to accidents and injuries.2 3 4 Injury is a major health problem for Hong Kong children and has surpassed infectious diseases as the leading cause of childhood mortality in Hong Kong.2 5 Approximately 2.9% of children will be admitted to hospital for an injury at least once before their fourth birthday. In a city with many high-rise residential buildings, the risk of falling from height is relatively high, and invariably fatal. Nevertheless, even small falls occurring indoors can lead to severe head injuries or death.6 Preventive measures against childhood injury in Hong Kong are reactive in nature, piecemeal, and usually not subject to evaluation.2 It is recommended that childhood injury prevention be given prime consideration in all policies involving children. Most accidents and injuries may potentially be preventable. Primary prevention by health promotion and public health measures can save lives. Moreover, prompt and effective on-scene cardiopulmonary resuscitation may offer chances of survival and better outcomes for patients after falls.



Keywords: Window falls

