|
Citation
|
Dane K, Simms C, Hendricks S, West SW, Griffin S, Nugent FJ, Farrell G, Mockler D, Wilson F. Int. J. Sports Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35767989
|
Abstract
|
Women's participation in field collision sports is growing worldwide. Scoping reviews provide an overview of scientific literature in a developing area to support practitioners, policy, and research priorities. Our aim is to explore published research and synthesise information on the physical and technical demands and preparation strategies of female field collision sports. We searched four databases and identified relevant published studies. Data were extracted to form (1) a numerical analysis and (2) thematic summary. Of 2318 records identified, 43 studies met the inclusion criteria. Physical demands were the most highly investigated (n+=+24), followed by technical demands (n+= 18), tactical considerations (n+=+8) and preparatory strategies (n=1). The key themes embody a holistic model contributing to both performance and injury prevention outcomes in the context of female field collision sports.
Language: en