Abstract

AIM: Partner abuse is a global public health issue with both short- and long-term health effects. Healthcare professionals frequently encounter patients who experience partner abuse and should be knowledgeable about how to respond to these individuals. The aim of this study was to examine the validity and reliability of the Turkish version of The Readiness to Encounter Partner Abuse Patients (READI) Scale.



DESIGN: A descriptive, methodological and cross-sectional design was used.



METHODS: Data were collected with a sociodemographics form and the READI-T Scale between 13 December 2021 and 5 January 2022. The study sample comprised nursing students (n = 323) at or over the age of 18 years and accepting to take part in the study. The linguistic and content validity and confirmatory factor analysis were used to assess the validity of the scale. The reliability of the scale was achieved using Cronbach's alpha, item-total correlations and test-retest.



RESULTS: The READI-T Scale had a content validity index of 0.99 and adequate sensitivity. The factor loadings ranged from 0.63 to 0.84 for the self-efficacy sub-dimension, from 0.82 to 0.91 for the emotional readiness sub-dimension, from 0.47 to 0.81 for the motivational readiness sub-dimension and from 0.28 to 0.64 for the partner abuse knowledge sub-dimension. The CFA showed that the model had a good fit (x(2) /df = 1.792; GFI = 0.88; CFI = 0.94; RMSEA = 0.050). Cronbach's alpha was found to be 0.92 for the scale.



CONCLUSION: The READI-T Scale is a valid and reliable tool to determine whether Turkish nursing students are knowledgeable enough to encounter partner abuse patients. IMPACT: This scale can be used to determine the training needs of healthcare professionals on partner abuse and may be useful as a pre-and posttest to determine the effects of partner abuse education programs. Thus, this scale may also assist early identification of persons who have a risk for partner abuse.

