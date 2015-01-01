Abstract

AIM: A critical discussion comparing Newtonian science and complexity science as the philosophical basis for suicide research and its impact on suicide knowledge development and clinical practice.



DESIGN: Discussion paper. DATA SOURCES: A review of literature on suicide research and complexity science ranging from 2000 to 2022. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING: Suicide research based on a Newtonian worldview can have negative consequences for suicide knowledge development and can permeate nursing practice in ways that take away from addressing the complex needs of patients, their families and healthcare teams.



CONCLUSION: A Newtonian worldview as a philosophical basis for research is insufficient for the study of a phenomenon as complex as suicide. A complexity science approach is better suited to the study of suicide given the multiple, interrelated, emerging factors that can contribute to a person's decision to end their own life. IMPACT: Suggestions are provided as to how a complexity science approach to the research of suicide can inform useful knowledge development that better meets the needs of individuals facing suicidality and their families. Researchers, healthcare administrators and nurses providing care to those struggling with suicidality can benefit from adopting a complexity science worldview in addressing this multifaceted phenomenon.

