Abstract

AIM: To examine the impact that patient violence, experienced in the Emergency Department has on emergency nurses' intention to leave their job.



BACKGROUND: Emergency Departments have become known for their overcrowding, chaos, unpredictability, and violence. Emergency nurses are at high risk of experiencing workplace violence which is cited in the literature as having a direct effect on general nurses' intention to leave. A high rate of nursing turnover may lead to short staffing, jeopardise the quality of patient care and increase overcrowding and wait times. EVALUATION: A Systematic Review was undertaken in CINAHL, Medline, and Psych INFO databases using published data until November 2021. Six articles were included and PRISMA guidelines were adhered it. KEY ISSUES: Workplace violence in the Emergency Department had a direct impact on emergency nurses' intention to leave and decreased their job satisfaction. Verbal abuse is the most experienced form of Workplace Violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Workplace violence experienced by emergency nurses in the Emergency Department had a direct positive impact on their intention to leave and subsequently negative impact on their job satisfaction. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: This review may inform clinical decision-making and aid in the development of clinical practice guidelines for a workplace violence prevention programme, specific to the Emergency Department.

Language: en