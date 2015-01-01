Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) and posttraumatic stress disorder increase the risk of poor pregnancy outcomes, but associations among IPV exposure, mental health, and pregnancy complications remain underexplored. This study assessed the interaction between three types of IPV exposure (i.e., physical, sexual, psychological) and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) on prenatal complications (e.g., preeclampsia, gestational diabetes) among pregnant women exposed to IPV. Participants included 137 IPV-exposed pregnant women (M(age) = 27.29, SD = 6.00; 66.9% African American/Black). Three regression models were run to test the main effect of each type of IPV and PTSS on pregnancy complications, and the moderating effect of PTSS on the association between IPV and pregnancy complications, controlling for socioeconomic status, gestational age, and childhood trauma. Main effects were observed for sexual coercion, β =.32, p =.010, R(2) (part) =.050, and PTSS, β = 0.19, p =.039, R(2) (part) =.026, with more frequent sexual IPV and higher levels of PTSS associated with more pregnancy complications. Moderating effects were also evident, with the IPV x PTSS interaction significant for all three IPV domains: psychological aggression, f(2) =.046; sexual coercion, f(2) =.079; and physical assault, f(2) =.048. PTSS strengthened the positive association between psychological and sexual IPV and pregnancy complications. Physical IPV and pregnancy complications were inversely related for participants with low-level PTSS.



RESULTS provide novel information on how IPV types and PTSS function together during pregnancy.



FINDINGS highlight the need for evidence-based prenatal interventions that successfully address both IPV exposure and PTSS severity.

Language: en