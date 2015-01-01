Abstract

Sustaining a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) can lead to devastating functional and financial consequences. An individual's ability to return to work successfully is a principal factor used to determine outcome after mTBI. Current studies1-3 that have investigated this topic have shown that a substantial number of individuals are unable to return to work months to years after injury. Investigations have also indicated that psychological and socioeconomic factors and the persistence of physical symptoms may play a role in an individual's ability to return to work.2,3



The study by Gaudette et al4 has added to the growing literature surrounding this topic. This study was a prospective, multicenter, observational TRACK-TBI cohort study that examined work status at 2 weeks and 3, 6, and 12 months after mTBI. The authors found that fewer than one-half of participants were working at 2 weeks after injury, and 17% were unable to work 12 months after injury.4 Other studies2,5 have shown similar results, with 5% to 20% of individuals unable to return to work 1 to 2 years after mTBI. In terms of financial outcomes, 21% of participants in the study by Gaudette et al4 reported a decrease in annual income. This finding emphasizes the extent of economic and employment consequences after mTBI and the need for strategies to promote successful return to work.

Language: en