Citation
Sharma TL. JAMA Netw. Open 2022; 5(6): e2219454.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
35767264
Abstract
Sustaining a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) can lead to devastating functional and financial consequences. An individual's ability to return to work successfully is a principal factor used to determine outcome after mTBI. Current studies1-3 that have investigated this topic have shown that a substantial number of individuals are unable to return to work months to years after injury. Investigations have also indicated that psychological and socioeconomic factors and the persistence of physical symptoms may play a role in an individual's ability to return to work.2,3
