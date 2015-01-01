Abstract

BACKGROUND: Prevention of falls among older adults has boosted the development of technological solutions, requiring testing in clinical contexts and robust studies that need prior validation of procedures and data collection tools.



OBJECTIVE: The objectives of our study were to test the data collection procedure, train the team, and test the usability of the FallSensing Games app by older adults in a community setting.



METHODS: This study was conducted as a pretest of a future pilot study. Older adults were recruited in a day care center, and several tests were applied. Physical exercise sessions were held using the interactive FallSensing Games app. Nurse training strategies was completed.



RESULTS: A total of 11 older adults participated. The mean age was 75.08 (SD 3.80) years, mostly female (10/11, 91%) and with low (3-6 years) schooling (10/11, 91%). Clinically, the results show a group of older adults with comorbidities. Cognitive evaluation of the participants through the Mini Mental State Examination showed results with an average score of 25.64 (SD 3.5). Functional capacity assessed using the Lawton Instrumental Activities of Daily Living Scale (overall score from 0-23, with lower scores reflecting worse capacity to perform activities) showed impairment in different instrumental activities of daily living (average score 14.27). The data collection tool proved to enable easy interpretation; however, its structure needed small adjustments to facilitate the data collection process. Despite the length of the questionnaire, its implementation took an average of 21 minutes. For the assessment of the prevalence of fear of falling, the need to add a question was identified. The performance of functional tests under the guidance and presence of rehabilitation nurses ensured the safety of the participants. The interactive games were well accepted by the participants, and the physical exercises allowed data collection on the functionality of the older adults, such as the number of repetitions in the tests, range of movement (angle), duration of the movements, and execution of each cycle. Concerning the training of the nurses, it was crucial that they had experience with the platform, specifically the position of the chair facing the platform, the position of the feet, the posture of participants, and the use of sensors.



CONCLUSIONS: In the future pilot study, the researchers point out the need to design a study with mixed methods (quantitative and qualitative), thus enriching the study results.

Language: en