Citation
Vieira C, Góis J, Laranjeira P, Pinho P, Norton P. Med. Lav. 2022; 113(3): e2022028.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Società italiana di medicina del lavoro, Publisher Mattioli)
DOI
PMID
35766643
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Work accidents (WA) due to percutaneous or mucocutaneous injury are extremely frequent among health professionals. The notification of these accidents ensures not only the compliance with legal requirements, but it also enables health institutions to develop, implement and evaluate strategies to prevent them. This study aimed to estimate the proportion of underreporting of work accidents caused by percutaneous and mucocutaneous lesions in a hospital setting, as well as its determinants.
Language: en