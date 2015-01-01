SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fekih-Romdhane F, Abboud C, Kossaify M, El Khoury N, Sleiman YB, Hachem D, Haddad G, Hallit S. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ppc.13135

PMID

35767392

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify individual and clinical risk factors of aggressiveness, including exposure to different forms of childhood trauma, in a sample of Lebanese patients with schizophrenia.

METHODS: A total of 131 patients diagnosed with schizophrenia participated in this cross-sectional study.

RESULTS: Higher physical (Beta = 0.24, p < 0.001) and sexual (Beta = 0.29, p = 0.003) abuse, alcohol drinking (Beta = 1.46, p = 0.008), having a history of head trauma (Beta = 1.10, p = 0.041), and male gender (Beta = -1.59, p = 0.009) were significantly associated with higher mean aggression scores. PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: Our investigation of the factors linked to aggressiveness in patients with schizophrenia complement those of earlier findings, showing that the relationship between interacting individual and environmental risk factors and later aggressiveness is quite complex, and needs further longitudinal and prospective studies.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual abuse; schizophrenia; physical abuse; aggressiveness; childhood abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print