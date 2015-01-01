Abstract

Pain avoidance can effectively classify suicide attempters from non-attempters among patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). However, the neural circuits underlying pain processing in suicide attempters have not been described comprehensively. In Study 1, we recruited MDD patients with a history of suicide attempts (MDD-SA), and those without (MDD-NSA) to examine the patterns of psychological pain using the latent profile analysis. Further, in Study 2, participants including the MDD-SA, MDD-NSA, and healthy controls underwent resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging. We used machine learning that included features of gray matter volume (GMV), the functional connectivity (FC) brain patterns of the region of interest, and behavioral data to identify suicide attempters. The results identified three latent classes of psychological pain in MDD patients: the low pain class (18.9%), the painful feeling class (37.2%), and the pain avoidance class (43.9%). Furthermore, the proportion of suicide attempters with high pain avoidance was the highest. The accuracy of multimodality classifiers (63%-92%) was significantly higher than that of brain-only classifiers (56%-85%) and behavior-only classifiers (64%-73%). Pain avoidance ranked first in the optimal feature set of the suicide attempt classification model. The crucial brain imaging features were FC between the left amygdala and right insula, right orbitofrontal and left thalamus, left anterior cingulate cortex and left insula, right orbitofrontal, amygdala, and the GMV of right thalamus. Additionally, the optimal feature set, including pain avoidance and crucial brain patterns of psychological pain neural circuits, was provided for the identification of suicide attempters.

Language: en