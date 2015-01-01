Abstract

The objective of this study was to analyze groups based on the stressful life events suffered and to know the relationship of these profiles with the type of abuse exercised against women in the couple. A sample of 118 heterosexual men who perpetrated gender-based violence was used, with a mean age of 40.46 years (SD = 11.14). The results show that those who suffered a greater number of adverse experiences abused their partners more frequently and with a more aggravated character. In addition, knowing typologies based on previous stressful life events could favor specific interventions in the elimination of the normalization of violence as a maladaptive relational strategy. It is necessary to continue investigating the characteristics of men who exercise gender-based violence, as well as to analyze previous exposure to violence in the family of origin due to the influence it exerts on subsequent abuse.

