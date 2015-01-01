SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mirlashari J, A Brotto L, Lyons J, Pederson A. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012221077125

35765236

Despite its prevalence and consequences, perinatal healthcare providers' identification of gender-based violence (GBV) remains controversial in British Columbia. This study investigated women and healthcare providers' perspectives regarding their experiences with and views of inquiring about GBV during perinatal care. Twelve in-depth interviews were conducted with women with a history of GBV and 16 perinatal healthcare providers. Data were analyzed thematically. Three themes, including "barriers to disclosure," "healthcare providers hesitate to open Pandora's Box," and "how to ask in a culturally safe way," emerged from the data. Study participants support inquiry about GBV during perinatal healthcare.


Language: en

gender-based violence; screening; perinatal period; women, healthcare provider

