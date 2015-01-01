Abstract

This report describes death rates for motor vehicle traffic injury.



Age-adjusted death rates for motor vehicle traffic injury increased from 11.1 per 100,000 population in 2019 to 12.0 in 2020. The rates increased from 10.3 to 11.3 for Hispanic persons, from 14.5 to 18.3 for non-Hispanic Black persons, and from 11.2 to 11.6 for non-Hispanic White persons. The changes in rates among other groups were not statistically significant. During 2019 and 2020, the rates were highest for non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native persons (25.3 and 25.7) and lowest for non-Hispanic Asian persons (4.0 and 3.7), respectively.



* Age-adjusted death rates are deaths per 100,000 adjusted to 2000 U.S. standard population.



† Motor vehicle traffic injuries are identified as underlying cause of death using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes V02-V04[.1,.9], V09.2, V12-V14[.3-.9], V19[.4-.6], V20-V28[.3-.9], V29-V79[.4-.9], V80[.3-.5], V81.1, V82.1, V83-V86[.0-.3], V87[.0-.8], and V89.2.

Language: en