Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite cannabis's societal ubiquity, several African states remain traditional prohibitionists. However, cannabis is becoming a more explored frontier from a health, human rights, and monetary perspective. A number of African countries have taken to tailoring their policies to better engage in emerging global dialogs. Nevertheless, the focus is majorly on the crop's financial appeal with less consideration on impacts of policies. This review aimed to specifically focus on the identification of existing or pending policies, indicating national positioning in terms of recreational and medicinal cannabis use and summarizing publications addressing related impacts in Africa.



Methods: We systematically searched six academic research databases (including Google Scholar), Google, country specific websites, and websites of relevant organizations. Included publications were in English and published between January 1, 2000, and November 31, 2020 (with exception granted to official legislation not in English and/or published earlier than 2000, but still in effect). Reference lists of included publications were screened for potentially relevant publications.



RESULTS were synthesized thematically and descriptively.



Results: Cannabis is Africa's most consumed illegal substance, its use entrenched in social, political, historical, economic, and medicinal ties. African users constitute a third of the worldly total and cultivation is a major activity. Policies have led to prison overcrowding, accelerated environmental damage, and sourced regional instability. South Africa, Seychelles, and Ghana have decriminalized personal use with Egypt and Mozambique exploring similar legislation. Eleven countries have existing or pending medicinal cannabis-specific provisions. South Africa and Seychelles stand out as having regulations for patients to access medicinal cannabis. Other countries have made provisions geared toward creating export markets and economic diversification.



Conclusion: Cannabis policy is a composite and complex issue. Official stances taken are based on long withstanding narratives and characterized by a range of contributing factors. Policy changes based on modern trends should include larger studies of previous policy impacts and future-oriented analysis of country-level goals incorporated with a greater understanding of public opinion.

