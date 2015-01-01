Abstract

The main objective of this project is toanalyze the road side accidents by scrutinizing accident-prone or hotspot areas and their root causes. Accidents through roadways have been a greatthreat to developed as well asunderdeveloped countries. Roadaccidents and its safety have been a major concern for the world, and everyone is trying to handle this since years. Road traffic and reckless drivingoccur in every part of the world. Because of this, many pedestrians are affected too. With no fault, they become victims. Many road accidents occur because of numerous factors likeatmospheric changes, sharp curves, andhuman faults. Injuries caused by road accidents are major but sometimes imperceptible, which later on affect health too. This study aims to analyze road accidents in one of the popular metropolitan cities, i.e., Bengaluru,through Linear Regression, Polynomial Regression, Decision Tree Regressor, Support Vector Regressor, Random Forest Regressor algorithms and machine learning by scrutinizing accident-prone or hotspot areas and their root causes.