Abstract

The study investigated the risk behaviours on road traffic accident among commercial vehicle drivers in Jalingo Metropolitan, Taraba State. The descriptive survey research design was adopted for the study. The population was 2,000 commercial vehicle drivers registered with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) proportional sampling technique was used to sample 160 commercial vehicle drivers. Out of 160 copies of the questionnaire administered, 148 copies of questionnaires were returned for data analysis. The null hypotheses were tested at 0.05 level of significance. Therefore, the study recommend that Government and other relevant agencies such as National Road Safety Corps, vehicle inspection officers (VIO) should organize periodic workshop/ enlightenment programme in order to educate commercial vehicle drivers on the behaviours that predispose them to road accidents. Also commercial vehicle park owners should not only employ qualified drivers, but as well ensure that their drivers do not indulge in risky behaviour that are capable of causing road accident. Finally commercial vehicle drivers caught engaging in risk behaviour while on duty should be severely punished in order to deter others from the acts.

