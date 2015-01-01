Abstract

Suicide is a serious social problem in Korea. Suicide attempts are a strong risk factor for death from future suicide, so it is necessary to study the complex factors of suicide attempts. Climate change is a global problem, and several meteorological factors negatively affect human health. This study explored the association between meteorological factors and emergency room visits due to suicide attempts in Seoul from 2014 to 2018. As meteorological factors, Seoul’s daily minimum temperature, maximum temperature, daily temperature difference, average relatively humidity, sunshine duration, and average cloud cover were used. First, meteorological factors were converted into percentiles through empirical cumulative distribution. After combining the data on suicide attempts and meteorological factors based on the subsequent date, the gender-age standardized suicide attempt rate was calculated using a direct standardization method. Finally, the gender and age-standardized suicide attempt rate per day was obtained after in the calculation process, divided by the number of days during 5 years for each percentile of the meteorological factor. A generalized linear regression model was used assuming that the the suicide attempt rate followed gamma distribution. As a result, the suicide attempt rate significantly increased as the minimum temperature, maximum temperature, and relative humidity increased. The results of this study suggest that an increase in temperature and relative humidity can be a factor that causes suicide attempts.



자살은 한국에서 심각한 사회 문제이다. 자살 시도는 미래의 자살로 인한 사망에 대한 강력한 위험 요소이기에 자살 시도의 복합적인 요인에 관해 연구할 필요가 있다. 기후 변화는 세계적으로 중요한 문제이며, 여러 기상 요인들은 인간의 건강에 부정적인 영향을 끼친다. 본 연구에서는 2014년부터 2018년까지 기상 요인과 자살 시도로 인한 응급실 방문 환자간의 연관성을 탐색했다. 기상 요인은 서울시의 일 최저기온, 최고기온, 일교차, 평균 상대습도, 합계 일조시간, 평균전운량을 사용했다. 먼저 기상 요인을 경험적 누적 분포를 통해 백분위 수로 변환한 후 일자를 기준으로 각 기상 요인 별로 자살 시도자 자료와 결합한 뒤, 성·연령 표준화 자살 시도율을 구하였다. 계산 과정에서 기상 요인의 백분위 수별 5년간 날짜 수를 나누어 준 뒤, 최종적으로 일별 성·연령 표준화 자살 시도율을 구하였다. 종속변수의 분포가 감마 분포라는 가정하에 일반화 선형 회귀 모형을 사용했으며, 그 결과 최저기온, 최고기온, 상대습도가 증가함에 따라 자살 시도율이 유의하게 증가하였다. 본 연구의 결과는 기온 및 상대습도의 증가가 자살 시도를 유발하는 요인이 될 수 있음을 시사한다.

