Occupational accidents are health and safety issues specific to working life. The person, place and time characteristics of work accidents can be examined. Examination of these points will be beneficial in preventing accidents. The aim of this study is to investigate the causes of occupational accidents the healthcare workers in a children's hospital are exposed to. In this descriptive study, healthcare workers who experienced occupational accidents in a children's hospital, were included. Occupational accident forms of the Hospital Occupational Health and Safety Unit between 2015 and 2019 were analyzed retrospectively. A total of 100 occupational accidents were reported in the last five years. The mean age of the employees who were exposed to occupational accidents was 32.6±8.5 years. 63% of the employees were women. The mean years of employment of the employees was 8.7±7.3 years. In terms of profession, 70% of the employees were nurses and 19% were cleaning staff. 45% of the occupational accidents occurred in intensive care units and 26% in pediatric clinics. 60% of the accidents occurred in the morning hours. 72% of occupational accidents were needlestick injuries, 9% were falling or bumping, 8% were exposure to blood and other infectious fluids. Most of the NSIs in nurses occurred while applying treatment, drawing blood, establishing vascular access and due to patient movement, respectively. In conclusion, the most common occupational accidents in hospitals are needlestick injuries. Among the employees, those who are exposed to work-related injuries most frequently are nurses and cleaning staff.



İş kazaları, çalışma hayatına özgü sağlık ve güvenlik konularıdır. İş kazalarının kişi, yer ve zaman özellikleri incelenebilir. Bu noktaların incelenmesi kazaların önlenmesi çalışmalarında yarar sağlayacaktır. Bu çalışma, çocuk hastalıkları hastanesinde çalışan sağlık çalışanlarının maruz kaldıkları iş kazası nedenlerinin araştırılması amacıyla yapılmıştır. Tanımlayıcı tipteki bu araştırma, Çocuk Hastalıkları Hastanesinde iş kazasına maruz kalan sağlık çalışanları kapsamaktadır. Hastane İş Sağlığı ve Güvenliği Birimi'nin 2015- 2019 yılları arasındaki iş kazası formları retrospektif olarak incelenmiştir. Son beş yılda toplam 100 iş kazası bildirilmiştir. İş kazasına maruz kalan çalışanların yaş ortalaması 32,6±8,5dır. Çalışanların %63'u kadındır. Çalışanların ortalama çalışma süresi 8,7±7,3 yıldır. Mesleklerine göre çalışanların %70'i hemşire, %19'u temizlik personellerinden oluşmaktadır. İş kazaların % 45'i yoğun bakımlarda, %26'sı çocuk servislerinde olmuştur. Bu iş kazaların %60'ı sabah saatlerinde meydana gelmiştir. İş kazaların %72'si iğne batması, %9'u düşme - çarpma, %8'i kan ve diğer enfekte sıvı sıçraması nedeniyle olmuştur. Hemşirelerde en sık iğne batması nedenleri sırasıyla tedavi uygularken, kan alırken, damar yolu açarken ve hasta hareketi nedeniyle olmuştur. Sonuç olarak, hastanede iş kazalarının çoğunu iğne batmalarını oluşturmaktadır. Çalışanlardan en sık hemşireler ve temizlik personeli iş kazalarına maruz kalmaktadır.

Hastane, İğne Batması Yaralanmaları, İş Kazaları, Sağlık Çalışanları

