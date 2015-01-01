|
Citation
Toktaş, Çavuş E. Gumushane University journal of health science -- Gümüşhane Üniversitesi Sağlık Bilimleri Dergisi 2022; 11(2): 723-729.
Vernacular Title
Sağlık Çalışanlarının Yaşadığı İş Kazalarının Sebepleri: Retrospektif Beş Yıllık Bir Çalışma




Abstract
Occupational accidents are health and safety issues specific to working life. The person, place and time characteristics of work accidents can be examined. Examination of these points will be beneficial in preventing accidents. The aim of this study is to investigate the causes of occupational accidents the healthcare workers in a children's hospital are exposed to. In this descriptive study, healthcare workers who experienced occupational accidents in a children's hospital, were included. Occupational accident forms of the Hospital Occupational Health and Safety Unit between 2015 and 2019 were analyzed retrospectively. A total of 100 occupational accidents were reported in the last five years. The mean age of the employees who were exposed to occupational accidents was 32.6±8.5 years. 63% of the employees were women. The mean years of employment of the employees was 8.7±7.3 years. In terms of profession, 70% of the employees were nurses and 19% were cleaning staff. 45% of the occupational accidents occurred in intensive care units and 26% in pediatric clinics. 60% of the accidents occurred in the morning hours. 72% of occupational accidents were needlestick injuries, 9% were falling or bumping, 8% were exposure to blood and other infectious fluids. Most of the NSIs in nurses occurred while applying treatment, drawing blood, establishing vascular access and due to patient movement, respectively. In conclusion, the most common occupational accidents in hospitals are needlestick injuries. Among the employees, those who are exposed to work-related injuries most frequently are nurses and cleaning staff.
Language: tr