Abstract

The aim of this study is to determine the OHS knowledge level of employees in a textile factory, to determine the hazards and risks they are exposed to, to determine their effects on their health levels, to evaluate the results of employment and periodic examinations of employees and to develop recommendations. A survey was conducted by interviewing face-to-face with a total of 150 employees, 79 of whom were women and 71 of whom were men, working in the factory. The risk assessment report of the workplace was examined and the identified risks and the environment measurements made accordingly were evaluated. 24% of the participants were younger than 20 years old, 16.7% were employed within one year, 39.3% had four years or less experience. The majority of the participants in the study work in the sewing shop and the majority of the workers (67.1%) are women. Participants of the study; 44.7% of them work sitting and 54.7% of them stand up. The risks that employees are most exposed to; 43.3% constantly repetitive movements, 55% long-term sitting, 17% heavy lifting, 16% continuous standing. 21.3% of the employees stated that they were exposed to at least one accident. Exposure to accidents in order of frequency; These are “hand-finger jamming, crushing”, “hand-foot sharp-penetrating injury” and “low back pain”. In the workplace where risk assessment is carried out; 77 risks were identified, of which 15 were high risk, 58 medium risk, and 4 low risk. The majority of the workers in the textile factory are women, young people and people with low socio-economic level. Constantly repetitive movements, sitting for a long time, lifting heavy loads, standing constantly cause accidents such as "hand-finger jamming, crushing", "hand-foot-cutting-penetrating injury".



===



Bu çalışmanın amacı bir tekstil fabrikasında çalışanların İSG bilgi düzeylerini belirlemek, maruz kaldıkları tehlike ve riskleri saptamak, bunların sağlık düzeylerine etkisini belirlemek, işe giriş ve çalışanların periyodik muayene sonuçlarını değerlendirmek ve öneriler geliştirmektir. Fabrikada görev yapan 79'u kadın ve 71'i erkek olmak üzere toplam 150 çalışanla yüz yüze görüşülerek bir anket uygulanmıştır. İşyerinin risk değerlendirme raporu incelenip saptanan riskler ve buna göre yapılan ortam ölçümleri değerlendirilmiştir. Çalışmaya katılanların %24'ü 20 yaşından küçük, %16,7'si bir yıl içinde işe başlamış, %39,3'ü dört yıl ve daha az deneyimlidir. Çalışmaya katılanların çoğunluğu dikimhanede çalışmakta ve çalışanların büyük çoğunluğu (%67,1'i) kadındır. Çalışmaya katılanların; %44,7'si oturarak, %54,7'si ise ayakta çalışmaktadır. Çalışanların en fazla maruz kaldığı riskler; %43,3 sürekli tekrarlayan hareketler,%55'i uzun süreli oturma, %17'si ağır yük kaldırma, %16'sı sürekli ayakta kalmadır. Çalışanların %21,3'ü en az bir kazaya maruz kaldığını ifade etmiştir. Maruz kalınan kazalar sıklık sırasıyla; "el-parmak sıkışması, ezilme", "el-ayak kesici-delici yaralanma" ve "bel ağrısı" dır. Risk değerlendirmesi yapılan işyerinde; 15'i yüksek risk, 58'i orta risk, 4'ü düşük risk olmak üzere 77 adet risk tespit edilmiştir. Tekstil fabrikasında çalışanların çoğunluğu kadın, genç ve sosyo-ekonomik düzeyi düşük kişilerdir. Sürekli tekrarlayan hareketler, uzun süreli oturma, ağır yük kaldırma, sürekli ayakta kalma çalışanların "el-parmak sıkışması, ezilme", "el-ayak kesici-delici yaralanma" gibi kazalara neden olmaktadır.

Anahtar Kelimeler



Tekstil çalışanı, Risk Algısı, İş Güvenliği.

Language: tr