Abstract

As a result of analysis for 1091 cases classified as suicide by addiction from the unnatural death cases registered on Scientific Crime Analysis System (SCAS) of Busan Metropolitan Police from January 2014 to December 2020, almost of them have shown similar aspects to the data from Statistics Korea. But it was not only investigated that the rate of cases where causes for suicides cannot be known is high as 63.6% in average, but also shown that in proofs of fields and examination, there are high rates of being not written (excluding gas addiction). Meanwhile, unlike gas addiction that various proofs of fields and examination are found showing a low rate of blood collection (4.5%), poison addiction and drug addiction have shown a somewhat high rate of blood collection but in general, a low rate of it (27.7%). To solve such problems, it is needed to establish a field identification system which can share materials for field identification or can complement them by integrating. Furthermore, it is thought that not to occur differences in the SCAS records by people writing them, the standardized writing method is needed, and that from a viewpoint of collecting proofs, seeking ways to boost drawing blood and, simultaneously, discussing about subjects for blood collection are needed.



===



2014년 1월부터 2020년 12월까지 부산지방경찰청의 과학적범죄분석시스템(SCSA)에 등록된 변사사건 중 중독자살로 분류된 1,091건을 대상으로 분석한 결과, 대부분 통계청 자료와 비슷한 양상을 보였다. 다만, 자살원인을 알 수 없는 사건이 평균 63.6%로 높게 조사되었을 뿐만 아니라, 현장과 검안증거에서도 높은 미기재율을 보였다(가스중독 제외). 한편, 다양한 현장, 검안증거가 발견되는 가스중독은 매우 낮은 채혈률(4.5%)를 보이는 것과 달리, 독물과 약물중독은 다소 높은 채혈률을 보였으나 전반적으로 낮은 채혈률(27.7%)을 나타냈다. 이러한 문제를 해결하기 위해서는 다양한 현장감식자료를 공유하거나 통합하여 상호보완할 수 있는 현장감식체계의 구축이 필요하다. 나아가 작성자로 인한 SCAS 기록에 차이가 발생하지 않도록 표준화된 작성법 개발이 필요하며 증거물 수집이라는 관점에서 채혈을 활성화할 방안을 모색함과 동시에 채혈 주체에 대한 논의가 필요하다고 생각된다.

Language: ko