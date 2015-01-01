Abstract

High number of accidents had been placed all over the world due to the collision between automobile vehicles. According to the report of the world health organization (WHO), road traffic crashes results in the death of approximately 1.3 million people around the world each year with non-fatal injuries. Therefore, vehicle and people safety are very important. The idea is to propose of reducing the accidents in our daily lives and to avoid accident between vehicles. This involves arresting the human errors and technical failures of vehicles in prior. The hazardous situation can be overcome if there is a proper communication protocol used in all vehicles and depending upon the driver’s position controls. There are various vehicular methods and protocols are available. These radio frequency (RF) based communication ideas have some limitations i.e. data interference, spectrum break and security issues. These drawbacks can be overcome by using Visible Light Communication. This produces high frequency bandwidth, standard security, interference reduction and high speed data rate. Visible Light Communication is a data communication system which uses visible light for high rate data transmission and receiving operation. This method of technology is called as Light Fidelity (Li-Fi). Through this proposed system, it will slow down the vehicle and gives an alert to the driver also it gives an emergency stop. Even though an accident occurs, SMS will be sending along with location to Public service provider. This presents the highly accurate method to avoid accidents between two vehicles.



KEYWORDS: Li-Fi safety, Accident detecting and alert system, Automatic flagging system, Emergency stop system.

Language: en