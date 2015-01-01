SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Davenport C. Ann. Am. Acad. Polit. Soc. Sci. 2021; 694(1): 32-38.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00027162211018980

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The legacies of racial violence are generally understudied and thus not well understood. Extant academic work on the topic generally focuses on a specific form of contention like war or rebellion as well as specific consequences like economic development or voting. I use insights from a global evaluation of the political and economic consequences of contention to identify the pitfalls of this typical approach and argue for an alternative that I call integral violence studies: a comprehensive approach that brings together the best that social sciences and humanities have to offer in an effort to understand legacy effects.


Language: en

Keywords

conflict; contention; racism; research; violence; white supremacy

