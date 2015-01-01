SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gaby S. Ann. Am. Acad. Polit. Soc. Sci. 2021; 694(1): 122-139.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00027162211023091

unavailable

The "legacy effect" of lynchings and other forms of racialized violence has shaped patterns of inequality in America. While past studies have been relatively similar in their design--relating basic counts of lynchings to various contemporary outcomes--I argue for and demonstrate a more nuanced approach. I show that if we think of racialized violence as more than just the act of lynching, and consider both the temporal and spatial proximity between historic events of racial violence and contemporary inequality, we can establish this relationship in a more fulsome way. In the case of this study, the relationship is drawn to housing segregation. I argue that expanding the conceptualization of racial violence is critical for both empirical inquiry and shaping community efforts around redress.


collective violence; housing segregation; lynching; measurement; racial violence

