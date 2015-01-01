SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rigby D, Seguin C. Ann. Am. Acad. Polit. Soc. Sci. 2021; 694(1): 205-219.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00027162211016277

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Capital punishment in the United States is racialized: those convicted of the murder of Whites are much more likely to receive the death penalty than those convicted for the murder of Blacks. Capital punishment is more commonly practiced in places where lynching of Blacks occurred more frequently and in states in which slavery was legal as of 1860. Accordingly, scholars have debated whether capital punishment reflects a legacy of lynching or a legacy of slavery. Our analysis shows that lynching on its own is a significant predictor of contemporary executions, but that once slavery is accounted for, slavery predicts executions, while lynching does not. We argue that slavery's state-level institutional legacy is central to contemporary capital punishment.


Language: en

Keywords

collective violence; executions; lynching; lynching legacies; slavery; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print