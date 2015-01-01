SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jardina A, Mickey R. Ann. Am. Acad. Polit. Soc. Sci. 2022; 699(1): 79-89.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00027162211069730

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Political observers have expressed concern about the failure of some Americans to uphold democratic principles. We argue that support for antidemocratic authoritarian governance is associated with some whites' psychological attachment to their racial group and a desire to maintain their group's power and status in the face of multiracial democracy. Drawing on historical work, we posit that whites' efforts to restrict democracy are deeply rooted in America's past; and we present empirical analysis demonstrating that today, whites with higher levels of racial solidarity are notably more supportive of authoritarian leadership than whites who do not possess a racial group consciousness.


Language: en

Keywords

authoritarianism; democratic attitudes; group consciousness; race; white identity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print