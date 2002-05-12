Abstract

Car manufacturers are continuously improving passenger comfort by advancing technologies including highly automated driving. Before the broad introduction of automated driving, specific human factors regarding passenger comfort must be considered, including motion sickness. Therefore, the identification of the frequency of motion sickness and associated factors in the population is needed to extrapolate the effects for future mobility systems. We conducted three surveys between 2015 and 2020, asking people questions about their experience with motion sickness in cars. Based on the responses of 1,165 participants, gender and age showed a strong influence on the self-reported frequency of motion sickness. For deeper analysis, a logistic order regression model was used to estimate the frequency of motion sickness for different user typologies. The user-centered forecast is essential to prioritize possible technological measures in the vehicle in order to improve the product experience.

Language: en