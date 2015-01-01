|
Citation
|
Weiss R. J. Crim. Law Criminol. 2022; 112(3): 665-689.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Northwestern University School of Law)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Whatever the wisdom or folly of the belief, Americans who live in violence-affected neighborhoods often believe they need a gun for self- defense. Yet many are, due to age or criminal record, unable to legally possess a firearm. The result is a Catch-22 they describe as either being "caught with a gun. . . [or] dead without one." Indeed, Chicago, Philadelphia, and other cities imprison thousands of mostly young, Black men each year for non-violent gun offenses. These offenses do not involve firing or wielding a gun, but simply being found in possession of one-- commonly, during a routine traffic stop where police discover a firearm under the seat of the car. Research indicates that mandating prison sentences for gun possession is not an effective tool for reducing gun violence. Yet, as this Comment describes, the painful status quo has proven difficult to change, even for "progressive prosecutors" elected to reform criminal justice.
Language: en