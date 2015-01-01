Abstract

Violence against Indigenous peoples reflects the traumatic and destructive history of colonialization that impacted and continues to impact Indigenous families, communities and Canadian society overall.

Violent victimization is defined in the 2018 Survey of Safety in Public and Private Spaces (SSPPS), as a physical assault (an attack, a threat of physical harm, or an incident with a weapon present) or a sexual assault (forced sexual activity or attempted forced sexual activity).



Results from the SSPPS indicate that more than six in ten (63%) Indigenous women have experienced physical or sexual assault in their lifetime.



Almost six in ten (56%) Indigenous women have experienced physical assault while almost half (46%) of Indigenous women have experienced sexual assault. In comparison, about a third of non-Indigenous women have experienced physical assault (34%) or sexual assault (33%) in their lifetime.



About two-thirds of First Nations (64%) and Métis (65%) women have experienced violent victimization in their lifetime.



Certain characteristics were associated with a higher likelihood of experiencing lifetime violent victimization among Indigenous women, including having a disability or ever experiencing homelessness.

Indigenous women (11%) were almost six times more likely than non-Indigenous women (2.3%) to have ever been under the legal responsibility of the government and about eight in ten (81%) Indigenous women who were ever under the legal responsibility of the government have experienced lifetime violent victimization.



Indigenous women (42%) were more likely than non-Indigenous women (27%) to have been physically or sexually abused by an adult during childhood and to have experienced harsh parenting by a parent or guardian. These childhood experiences were associated with an increased prevalence of lifetime violent victimization.



Results from the 2019 General Social Survey (GSS) on Canadians' Safety (Victimization) indicated that Indigenous women (71%) were more likely to perceive indicators of social disorder in their neighbourhood compared with non-Indigenous women (57%).



Indigenous women (17%) were more than twice as likely to report having not very much or no confidence in the police compared with non-Indigenous women (8.2%).



Available:

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/en/pub/85-002-x/2022001/article/00004-eng.pdf?st=LffWs33P

Language: en