We currently experience, mainly in developed countries, rapid growth in the adoption of private electric vehicles (EVs). The sales of EVs during the first half of 2021 increased by some 160% globally, as compared to 2020, with electric cars comprising 26% of car sales. China has led in this regard, followed by the US and Europe (Skidmore, 2021). In this commentary, we attempt to briefly highlight the features, process, and urban implications for what seems to constitute the electrification of road transport...

