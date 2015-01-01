Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hip and pelvic fractures do commonly occur among older adults. This pilot study aimed to evaluate the effect of introduction of the WOLK hip airbag on the incidence of hip fractures.



METHODS: A retrospective study was performed among 969 participants residing within 11 long-term care facilities for older patients, belonging to one large healthcare organization in The Netherlands. The intervention concerned application of 45 WOLK hip-airbags, distributed among selected residents of the long-term care facilities. Inclusion criteria; physically active participants with a pelvic circumference between 90-125 cm able to wear the hip airbag. Exclusion criteria; participants who continuously removed the hip airbag themselves or participants who depended on a wheelchair for mobility. Main outcome measures were the occurrence of falls and hip, pelvic and other fractures.



RESULTS: The incidence of hip and pelvic fractures declined from 3.3/100 person years to 1.8/100 person years during the study for an Incidence Rate Ratio (IRR) of 0.55 (95% confidence interval (95%CI) 0.34-0.87) in the entire study population. The incidence of other fractures did not decline during the study period (IRR 0.72;95%CI 0.37-1.40). The incidence of falls declined to some extent during the study (IRR 0.88; 95%CI 0.83-0.93).



CONCLUSIONS: After introduction of the WOLK hip airbag a reduction of the incidence of hip and pelvic fractures by almost half was observed in older patients residing in long-term care facilities, even though only 45 hip airbags were distributed among the 969 residents. As selection bias cannot be ruled out in this study, the results of this pilot study warrant replication by a future clinical trial to determine true effectiveness of this intervention.

