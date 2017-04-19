Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate the durability of the effects of corrective exercises on the postural alignment and stability of hyperkyphotic elderly with a history of falls. Balance disturbance and recurrent falls are directly related to changes in the alignment of physical posture and function of the elderly, and effective methods with durable effects on improving the postural stability of the elderly have always been under the attention of researchers.



METHODS: This study was a randomized clinical trial, and the statistical population included the elderly referred to neurology clinics. According to the research inclusion criteria (hyperkyphotic elderly with a history of falls during the last six months), 30 elderly aged 60 to 75 years old were purposefully selected and randomly divided into two groups of corrective exercises and control. The experimental group performed an exercise program based on the Alexander posture correction technique. Both groups were evaluated with forward head angle, kyphosis, the timed up and go test, postural stability, and fear of falling tests in three phases. Data analysis was conducted using SPSS 21 software and the MANCOVA test and repeated-measures analysis of variance.



RESULTS: Data analysis showed significant improvements in the variables of forward head (p = 0.007), kyphosis(p = .001), balance(p = 0.002), postural stability(p = 0.001), and fear of falling(p = 0.001) in the experimental group. Post-test comparisons between the experimental and control groups showed significant differences in all variables except for kyphosis(p > .05), and follow-up analysis also revealed significant differences in all variables, except for the variables of forward head and kyphosis(p > .05).



CONCLUSIONS: Although the effects of corrective exercises in the elderly decreased regarding spinal alignment after three months, more lasting effects were seen in functional balance, postural stability, and fear of falling, suggesting this strategy as a stimulus for more mobility and a lower risk of falling in the elderly. Therefore, when using corrective exercises, it is possible to apply these exercises for a longer period of time to achieve more durable outcomes, especially regarding spinal alignment. TRIAL REGISTRATION: This research was registered in the Iranian Registry of Clinical Trials ( IRCT2016081529373N1 , Date of registration: 19/04/2017).

