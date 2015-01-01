|
van der Ziel S, Gol JM, van Vliet MJ, Rosmalen JGM. BMC Pediatr. 2022; 22(1): e383.
35773624
OBJECTIVE: Young children experience physical complaints, like abdominal pain or minor injuries from playing, almost every day. These experiences may shape how they deal with health issues later in life. While models exist to explain illness perception in adults, information is lacking on the perspective of young children. This qualitative study aimed to explore important themes in the experience of everyday physical complaints in four- and five-year-old children, using children as informants. STUDY DESIGN: 30 semi-structured interviews were performed in which four- and five-year-old children were questioned about their experiences with everyday physical complaints. The interviews were double coded using Atlas.ti and subsequently qualitative content analysis was used to define themes.
Common-sense model; Illness behavior; Preschoolers; Symptom perception