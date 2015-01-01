|
Citation
|
Viergever RF, van der Krans M, Schakenraad W, de Roode R, de Koning-Man M. Br. J. Gen. Pract. 2022; 72(720): 345-347.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of General Practitioners)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35773003
|
Abstract
|
There are many different types of violence that may be inflicted upon people by others with whom they have some kind of relationship, such as (ex-)partners, parents, other family members, teachers, colleagues, neighbours, carers, and spiritual/religious guides.1 Such violence is most often referred to as 'domestic violence' or 'abuse', and there are specific names for specific types, such as 'neglect' and 'exploitation'. Whatever the type, violence can be of an emotional, physical, sexual, and/or financial nature, or witnessing any of these. We refer to all these types and forms of violence jointly as 'violence' in this article.
