Abstract

There are many different types of violence that may be inflicted upon people by others with whom they have some kind of relationship, such as (ex-)partners, parents, other family members, teachers, colleagues, neighbours, carers, and spiritual/religious guides.1 Such violence is most often referred to as 'domestic violence' or 'abuse', and there are specific names for specific types, such as 'neglect' and 'exploitation'. Whatever the type, violence can be of an emotional, physical, sexual, and/or financial nature, or witnessing any of these. We refer to all these types and forms of violence jointly as 'violence' in this article.



Victims and perpetrators of violence regularly meet a range of different professionals, such as health workers, teachers, day-care workers and other child carers, social workers, youth workers, and people who work in the legal system. Such meetings provide opportunity for identifying violence that is taking place and for taking appropriate steps to help people get out of a violent situation. Unfortunately, this is an area in which there are many missed opportunities at the moment. People and children who are subjected to violence often encounter professionals without the violence being identified or reported. This is especially the case for lesser-known types of violence, such as human trafficking,2 elder abuse,3 and female genital mutilation.4 For example, while up to 88% of people who are trafficked into sexual exploitation encounter a …

Language: en