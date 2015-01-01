|
Wilson MH, Ashworth E, Hutchinson PJ. Br. J. Neurosurg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35770478
INTRODUCTION: The measurement of traumatic brain injury (TBI) 'severity' has traditionally been based on the earliest Glasgow Coma Score (GCS) recorded, however, the underlying parenchymal pathology is highly heterogonous. This heterogeneity renders prediction of outcome on an individual patient level inaccurate and makes comparison between patients both in clinical practice and research difficult. The complexity of this heterogeneity has resulted in generic all encompassing 'traumatic brain injury protocols'. Early management and studies of neuro-protectants are often done irrespective of TBI type, yet it may well be that a specific treatment may be beneficial in a subset of TBI pathologies.
Language: en
TBI; Head trauma; acute subdural haematoma; cerebral haemorrhage; CT scan; extradural haematoma