Abstract

Robotics have important applications in the field of disaster medical rescue. The deployment of urban rescue robots at the earthquake site can help shorten response time, improve rescue efficiency and keep rescue personnel away from danger. This discussion introduces the performance of some robots in actual rescue scenarios, focuses on the current research status of robots that can provide medical assistance, and analyzes the merits and shortcomings of each system. Based on existing studies, the limitations and development directions of urban rescue robots are also discussed.

